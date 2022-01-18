(Video) Naby Keita near bursts the net with superb AFCON screamer

Naby Keita scored a superb long-range effort in Guinea’s AFCON meeting with bottom of Group B side Zimbabwe to halve the deficit just after the stroke of half-time.

The former RB Leipzig man has enjoyed the odd superb goal this term – particularly domestically, with the 26-year-old’s effort against Crystal Palace particularly sticking in the memory.

Proving to be an instrumental presence for Syli National can only bode well for Kaba Diawara’s men in the long-run, not to mention Liverpool if our No.8 can take his international form into the rest of the second-half of our season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SamuelLFC: