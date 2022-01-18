(Video) Takumi Minamino lovingly salutes the Kop after scoring Liverpool’s third goal against Brentford

Takumi Minamino received some criticism for his miss against Arsenal but the relief following his Brentford goal was clear.

Our No.18 linked up brilliantly with Bobby Firmino after some fine high pressing from the pair, before the Japanese international found the back of the net to put Liverpool three goals ahead.

After the rest of the team ran to celebrate with the 27-year-old, he was handed a chance to turn to the Kop and salute them in appreciation of their shared jubilation with the goal.

Now this new angle has been provided by Liverpool’s YouTube channel and the ‘Inside’ series, the interaction between player and crowd can be seen in all its beauty.

It was a great moment for the former RB Salzburg attacker and it seems as though the nightmares from the League Cup semi-final miss have been shaken off.

There’s still plenty of games ahead where we will feel the absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, let’s hope the tally of 10 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side can be further added to by the former Southampton loanne.

You can watch the Minamino celebration (at 6:54) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

