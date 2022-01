Kostas Tsimikas was the latest recipient of a rondo nutmeg ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Brentford at the weekend.

The Greek international smiled wryly as his teammates shouted, ‘opa!’, in celebration of Neco Williams’ trickery.

The Reds went on to secure an impressive 3-0 victory at home against Thomas Frank’s men, cutting the deficit between ourselves and Manchester City to 11 points.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: