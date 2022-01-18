(Video) – ‘We back’: Harvey Elliott in good spirits in post-training video as he nears return to action

Harvey Elliott appears to be ramping up his training programme as he prepares for a return to action following the nasty ankle injury sustained back in September.

The 18-year-old was removed from the field of play on a stretcher during the 3-0 defeat of Leeds earlier this season after suffering a fracture-dislocation to the ankle and is yet to return to action.

Many fans claim we’ve missed the former Fulham youngster whilst he’s been sidelined with his ability to drive and penetrate defences with his silky footwork and dribbling ability.

He had started three games in succession for Jurgen Klopp’s side at the beginning of the season and despite his young age, he was impressing many supporters with his impressive attitude.

Now, in a short clip released on Liverpool’s official Twitter page, our No. 67 can be heard saying ‘we back’ as he walks past the camera.

It looks as if he’s just completed a session which suggests a return to action shouldn’t be too far away.

You can catch the short video below via @LFC on Twitter.