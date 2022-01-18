Virgil van Dijk is the only Liverpool player to make Garth Crooks’ team of the week after latest round of Premier League games

Virgil van Dijk was the only Liverpool player to make Garth Crooks’ team of the week, after this week’s Premier League games.

Our No.4 was painfully unlucky to not put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead, as his effort was cleared off the line following a strong effort on goal from a corner.

There will be no doubt that the three goals that followed, and a clean sheet to boot, will have eased the upset of the Dutch captain.

READ MORE: (Video) Joel Matip skips past four Brentford players before having an effort on goal in a typical marauding dribble

Explaining the reasoning for the selection, the 63-year-old wrote on the BBC Sport website: ‘Liverpool were unlucky not to go one up when van Dijk, a menace in any opposition’s penalty area, brought the ball down brilliantly and shot at goal, only to see his effort superbly saved by Alvaro Fernandez.

‘It was Van Dijk’s presence in Brentford’s box on another set-piece that created the opening for Fabinho to score.

‘It’s clear the Netherlands international is a problem for rival defenders, which is just as well because against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Thursday – and missing their players on Africa Cup of Nations duty – they look very ordinary’.

Quite how we won 3-0, had 68% possession and 27 shots on goal but still looked ‘ordinary’ is somewhat of a mystery.

Nevertheless; it’s nice to see at least one of our players attracted the attention of the controversial pundit.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!