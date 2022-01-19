Alisson Becker reveals his favourite English dish after spending four years in Liverpool

Alisson Becker is certainly a proud Brazilian and would prefer his home food to English but has revealed his favourite dish of his new home.

Speaking with Liverpool’s YouTube channel, our No.1 joined Fabinho and Bobby Firmino to discuss food in each of their home regions of Brazil.

The food habits of the players is not something we are often given access to and this was an interesting insight into their lives off the pitch.

The 29-year-old said: “At AXA (training centre) we have fantastic food, I don’t know too much about it but Wellington fillet – beef Wellington is really nice!”.

It must be great to have the team of chefs on hand each day to be able to cook the food that the players are able to eat but it’s unlikely beef Wellington is on the menu too often!

It’s quite stereotypical for a Brazilian to like such a cut of meat but the community aspect of a barbecue is clearly something the trio all love and it reminds them of home.

You can watch Alisson’s comments (at 0:25) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

