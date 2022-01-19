James Milner sends message to Harvey Elliott to mark the 18-year-old’s return to full training

James Milner was quick to mark the return of Harvey Elliott with an Instagram post of support for the youngster making his long awaited return from injury.

It was the first time the 18-year-old had been in training since early September and our vice captain was amongst the many who were delighted to see him back at the AXA Training Centre.

Despite not providing a Jurgen Klopp style hug, the message written by the eldest member of our playing squad illustrates the respect he has for his teammate.

The 36-year-old wrote: ‘Buzzing to see this guy back out there with us 💯 #baller’, to which our No.67 replied: ‘Thank you mate! Means a lot ❤️’.

They are two players on either end of their footballing careers and it’s great to see the high level of respect that they have for each other.

So many footballers have to endure long injuries and that’s why it was such a good boost for the squad to have the former Fulham man back in the mix.

You can read the interaction between the pair via Milner’s Instagram page:

