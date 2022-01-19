Naby Keita ruled out of Guinea’s round of 16 AFCON game after helping secure second place qualification with a goal

Naby Keita has been a highly influential member of the Guinea squad but has been ruled out of their first knockout game.

After picking up two yellow cards in the competition so far, one against teammate Sadio Mane and the next in stoppage time of the final group game, he will miss the round of 16 tie.

The frustration around their captain picking up a caution in added time of their final group stage game will be huge, such is his importance to the team.

Our No.8 has picked up two man of the match awards and scored a goal in the three matches so far, certainly leading his team as the best and most influential player in the squad.

If he had just held on four more minutes it would have been enough to take part in the knockout game but he will instead watch his team from the sidelines and hope his tournament doesn’t come to an end.

At least we know the 26-year-old is on good form and hopefully he can transfer this to Anfield whenever he does return.

You can view Guniea’s confirmation of this news via @fgfofficiel:

ℹ️ Naby Keita manquera les 8es de finale Le capitaine du Syli National est suspendu pour cumul de cartons. Il a pris second carton jaune consécutif face au Zimbabwé après celui contre le Sénégal.#FGF #SyliNational #TotalEnergiesCAN2021 #TeamGuinea #ZIMGUI #GbinGbinSo pic.twitter.com/2EoQ4wlODc — Fédération Guinéenne de Football (@fgfofficiel) January 18, 2022

