Nat Phillips returns to full training alongside Harvey Elliott, to boost Jurgen Klopp’s squad size

Nat Phillips’ return to the squad, alongside long term absentee Harvey Elliott, is great news for Jurgen Klopp as the injury list diminishes.

With Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita away at AFCON, as well as the severe COVID issues that forced closure of the training ground and postponement of the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, finally the list of unavailable players is shrinking.

The widespread pictures of our 18-year-old starlet returning to the squad somewhat overshadowed the return of the Bolton Baresi, who had been absent since his head turning display at the San Siro.

Likely to have been given game time in the cup games that have occurred since his injury, it’s unfortunate the minutes that our 24-year-old centre-back missed out on over the past month.

It looks as though the issues to Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara have been joined by an ankle problem for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but the positive is that the list is shrinking.

Despite not being able to make an immediate comeback, having the duo back in training will be a huge boost.

You can watch the video of Phillips’ return to training via LFC TV (courtesy of Reddit user u/snh96):

