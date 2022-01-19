Pep Lijnders provides injury updates on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi in pre-Arsenal press conference

Pep Lijnders handled press conference duties ahead of the second leg of our semi-final second leg with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

The Dutchman was able to provide injury updates for three players in Thiago Alcantara, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The first two have been out for a few weeks now but our freshest injury concern came from an ankle injury sustained by our No.15 against Brentford.

The 38-year-old said: “Thiago hopefully he will be in full team training after the international break to prepare the Cardiff City game.

“Divock will be only after Cardiff.

“He [Oxlade-Chamberlain] feels okay, it’s not that bad and he’s really hoping that he will make the weekend but for tomorrow [against Arsenal] it will be way too soon”.

Thankfully all of these injuries seem to be not too serious and they should be back by the middle of February, although it would have been a big plus to have the Belgian back much earlier.

You can watch Lijnders’s update on Thiago, Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain via our Twitter page @empireofthekop:

