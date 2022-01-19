(Video) Diogo Jota laughs in the face of James Milner as he dispossess him during a training ground rondo

Diogo Jota was more than happy to intercept the pass of James Milner during a training round drill, ahead of the second-leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

Ibou Konate, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and the vice captain were attempting to keep the ball away from Nat Phillips and our Portuguese forward.

As our No.7 attempted to play a pass between the two players in the middle he couldn’t get it past the 25-year-old forward, who stretched out a right leg to stop the ball.

The laughter that followed the interception was brilliant and shows a great amount of team unity within our star-studded squad.

It was a training session that was very much centred around the return of Harvey Elliott, with none more excited to see the 18-year-old than Jurgen Klopp.

It’s important the rest of the players are focused on helping get the club to Wembley and it certainly appears they will be.

You can watch Jota take the ball from Milner (at 2:48) via LFC TV (courtesy of Reddit user u/snh96):

