(Video) Heart in mouth moment as Bobby Firmino slides in on newly returned from injury Harvey Elliott during training rondo

Bobby Firmino terrified some Liverpool fans as the video of Harvey Elliott’s return to training was shared online.

Our No.67 made his long awaited return from the injury picked up against Leeds United in September and his first full training was as intense as he would have hoped.

The Brazilian forward was fully committed on winning the ball back during a rondo, as he should be, but his over zealous challenge would have scared many supporters.

There was absolutely no bad blood as our No.9 and Fabinho attempted to win the ball back from Joe Gomez, Takumi Minamino, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas and the returning 18-year-old.

The Dutch captain congratulated his defending teammates when they won the ball back by shouting: “The Brazilians!” and the only yelp heard during the challenge was from the man making the tackle, as he was frustrated not to win the ball back.

This is just a perfect example of the intensity that the lads work with every day and it’s just so good to see another face return from injury.

You can watch the Firmino tackle of Elliott (at 4:50) courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

