(Video) Jurgen Klopp lifts Harvey Elliott off his feet with a huge hug to mark the 18-year-old’s return to full training

Harvey Elliott made his long awaited return to full Liverpool training after more than four months away and Jurgen Klopp was keen to mark the event.

After congratulating the youngster on his comeback and re-introducing him to the group, the boss waited for the squad to disperse before making a beeline for the 18-year-old.

With his arms as wide as his smile, the German lifted our No.67 off his feet with a huge embrace in what was yet another example of his connection with his players.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool loanee left on crutches after horror injury sustained by the 24-year-old

It must have a been a moment the boyhood fan had been waiting for and it was suddenly worth the wait to be able to get back on the pitch.

Not long later he had to deal with Bobby Firmino excitedly sliding in during a rondo and it’s great to see the former Fulham player finally back in action.

So many supporters would give anything for a trademark hug from the gaffer!

You can watch the video of Elliott and Klopp hugging (at 1:00) via LFC TV (courtesy of Reddit user u/snh96):

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!