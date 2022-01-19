(Video) Liverpool loanee left on crutches after horror injury sustained by the 24-year-old

One Liverpool loanee has sustained an ankle injury that is set to see him sidelined for the next two months and has been pictured on crutches.

Sheyi Ojo has spent the season on loan with Championship club Milwall, in what is his seventh different team that he has played for on loan in the past seven years.

The 24-year-old was facing Nottingham Forest as he challenged for a header that saw him land awkwardly on his left ankle.

The man who has made 13 first-team appearances for the Reds uploaded a picture and video, alongside a statement to his Instagram: ‘been trying to make sense of it all.. i’m gutted 😢

‘All i can say is i’ll be working hard giving my all everyday to come back stronger than ever.

‘Thanks for the positive messages. See you soon! Sheyi Ojo x’.

It’s good to see the Hemel Hempstead-born attacker is in good spirits and let’s hope he makes a speedy return to the pitch, once his injury is fully healed.

His contract is set to end at the end of the season and it looks likely to mark the end of his Anfield stay and it’ll be good to see him get a permanent move to kick-start his fledgling career.

You can view the video of the injury on Ojo’s Instagram page:

