(Video) “Nice times together” – Fabinho on his off-pitch relationship with Alisson Becker and Bobby Firmino

The three Brazilian players in our first team are certainly great friends off the pitch and Fabinho was more than happy to share what they do together.

Speaking with Liverpool’s YouTube channel, our defensive midfielder joined Alisson Becker and Bobby Firmino to discuss food in each of their home regions of Brazil.

Our No.3 was then given the opportunity to discuss his life off the pitch with his Brazilian teammates and he was quick to divulge.

The 28-year-old said: “We all go to my house, Bob’s house, Ali’s house to have some nice times together and it’s always good”.

It’s still amazing to see how Roberto has transformed into Bob, thanks to the Liverpool supporters and it has even spread to our No.9’s family and friends.

The former Monaco man clearly loves spending time with his compatriots off the pitch and it’s great that they all have this bond.

You can watch Fabinho’s words on Alisson and Firmino (at 3:00) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

