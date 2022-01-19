(Video) The lovely moment Jamie Redknapp bumped into Ronnie Moran at Melwood in 2010

A heartfelt video recorded in 2010 of Jamie Redknapp visiting Melwood and bumping into Ronnie Moran, has resurfaced online.

The former Liverpool midfielder was recording an interview with Kenny Dalglish for Sky Sports and getting a tour around his old training ground.

It’s great to see the connection between the ex-player and the manager who had signed him for the club twenty years earlier.

Access to some of the behind the scenes settings of our former training ground is great but one of the most heartfelt moments was when ‘Mr. Liverpool’ was found on the pitches.

Ronnie ‘Bugsy’ Moran was in his mid-seventies when this video was made and it’s brilliant the club still gave him access to their facilities but it was certainly no more than he deserved after his 49 years service at Anfield.

When Redknapp ran over to meet him, it was a true sign of the respect he had from so many former players and the words: “Thanks for everything you did for me, I’ll never forget it” must have been uttered to him so many times.

You can watch the full video of Redknapp in Melwood and his meeting with Moran (at 4:27) courtesy of Sky Sports (via Jonwho80 on YouTube):

