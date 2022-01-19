(Video) “They are now like brothers” – Alisson on his love for Fabinho and Bobby Firmino

The three Brazilian players in our first team are certainly great friends off the pitch and Alisson Becker was more than happy to share what the other two mean to him.

Speaking with Liverpool’s YouTube channel, our No.1 joined Fabinho and Bobby Firmino to discuss food in each of their home regions of Brazil.

Our Brazilian stopper was then given the opportunity to discuss his life off the pitch with his compatriots and he was quick to divulge in his fondness of them.

The 29-year-old said: “For me – Fab and Bobby, we spend more time together than we do with our families and they are now like brothers for me.

“I’m sure that they will be someone I will carry my whole life.”

It’s brilliant to see how strong their bond is and it will likely be one that they all share for the rest of their lives on Merseyside and wherever life takes them all next.

You can watch Alisson’s words on Fabinho and Firmino (at 3:05) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

