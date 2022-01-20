Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may have a ‘fracture’ on his ankle following Brentford injury according to medical expert

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had to be removed from the pitch with 15 minutes remaining following an ankle injury he sustained against Brentford.

As reported by Football Insider, a medicine and data analysis expert, Ben Dinnery, believes that the club have misdiagnosed the midfielder’s injury and it could worse than we and the player expect.

Given the good performance by our No.15 where he found the back of the net and heavily bolstered our attacking options, this could be worrying news for the 28-year-old with an already poor injury record.

Dinnery said: ‘If it’s just a minor sprain, you can’t rule out him playing within seven to 14 days. After the winter break, you’d expect to see him return.

‘If it’s more severe damage, you’re going to extend that timeline. There is a possibility that you can pull a little bit of bone off, that’s an avulsion fracture.

‘That would have a significant impact, but there isn’t anything to suggest that at this period of time.

‘Ultimately, I’d be very surprised if he wasn’t back after the winter break’.

Quite how the assumption can be made without seeing or speaking to the player is unknown but even if the predictions are correct, then the worse case return of ‘after the winter break’ would see the former Arsenal man missing only two games.

It would have been a big boost to have the attacker in the squad whilst Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are away but if this report is to believed, it may not be the case.

