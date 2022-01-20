Arsenal could reportedly be missing 10 players as they host Liverpool for the League Cup semi-final

Mikel Arteta could be without up to 10 players for the meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Spaniard was very secretive with his response as to which players could be in or out for the game at the Emirates in his pre-match press conference but BBC Sport have reported the men he could be missing.

They have reported: ‘Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could return to the side tonight following Ghana’s surprise Africa Cup of Nations exit.

READ MORE: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may have a ‘fracture’ on his ankle following Brentford injury according to medical expert

‘However, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Martin Odegaard are all doubtful’.

These players will also join Granit Xhaka who is suspended from the first leg, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe who are still at AFCON, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is struggling with heart issues after testing positive for Covid-19, with Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares also being possible injury absentees.

To see the Gunners with one of their AFCON stars back and in the team would be a big upset for several of our fans as we are very much craving the return of any and all of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

Nevertheless, it will be a tough tie whoever makes it onto the pitch and we need a big performance to reach Wembley.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!