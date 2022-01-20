Caoimhin Kelleher predicts a more attacking performance from Arsenal in the semi-final second leg

Caoimhin Kelleher has been talking about the Arsenal tactics he predicts as they host Liverpool in a League Cup semi-final second leg.

Speaking with the club website, the Irishmen spoke of his thoughts that Mikel Arteta’s team will have to come out a lot more than they did in the first leg at Anfield.

The 23-year-old said: ‘I think it’ll be a completely different game.

‘For maybe, I think, 70 minutes they were down to 10 men (in the first leg) so I think this game will be completely different.

‘It will be both of us really going for the win and not one team sitting back.

‘So it’ll be much more of an open game and an attacking one, I think’.

You would expect that the Gunners will need to come and try and perform for their home fans and neither manager will want extra time, such is the fatigue issue within all squads at this time of the year.

We will wait and see but a team that tries to beat us, has often been a team that’s easier for us to beat.

