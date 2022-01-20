(Video) Diogo Jota opens the scoring in the semi-final with a brilliant run and scuffed finish at the Emirates

Diogo Jota scored his 13th goal of the season as he skipped past two Arsenal defenders to put Liverpool 1-0 up.

It had been a tense start to game but the travelling Kop only had to wait 20 minutes before Jurgen Klopp’s men found the back of the net.

Our No.20 was found in space on the left wing by Trent Alexander-Arnold and he confidently cut inside Takehiro Tomiyasu before running directly at the rest of the defence.

His scuffed right-footed effort rolled painfully slowly past a hapless Aaron Ramsdale who was wrong footed and couldn’t scamper back in the right direction quickly enough.

