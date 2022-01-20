Former Liverpool chief executive, Peter Robinson, dies at the age of 86

Peter Robinson sadly passed away, aged 86, on Wednesday morning, as reported by Liverpool Football Club’s official website.

The former chief executive and club secretary was an integral part of the behind the scenes machinery during his 35-year tenure at the Anfield-based outfit, helping oversee vast developments (such as the introduction of floodlights).

Peter Robinson was the focal point in the development of Liverpool FC. He made decisions that shaped the Club and we simply wouldn’t have enjoyed as many successes without his massive influence.

PBR – Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, you’ll be sorely missed.

Kenny pic.twitter.com/yChTgsK1uZ — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) January 19, 2022

It’s extremely telling that the Reds enjoyed a great deal of success during the former Brighton employee’s time in Merseyside, winning 29 trophies.

Robinson is the kind of individual whose talents would have remained a huge boon to an organisation that is still very reliant on off-the-pitch activities.

Such was his importance to us that he’s remembered fondly by many a former player across eras, as he played a part in, in Sir Kenny Dalglish’s words, shaping the club and its general direction of development.

We at the Empire of the Kop wish to send our thoughts and love to Robinson’s family and friends at this testing time.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.