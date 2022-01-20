(Image) Harvey Elliott reacts to hilarious Instagram post taking the mickey out of Arsenal’s Ben White

Harvey Elliott shared his joy at an Instagram post published by The Redmen TV mocking Ben White’s reaction to Taki Minamino’s miss against Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Gunners centre-half was given no such reprieve by Diogo Jota at the Emirates Stadium, with the Portuguese international giving Mikel Arteta’s men both barrels with a goal in both halves to send Liverpool through to the final.

Though arguably not our greatest team performance in the English capital, the contrast between ourselves and the north London-based outfit in capitalising on goalscoring moments couldn’t have been more clear.

