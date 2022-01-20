(Image) Liverpool fans unveil brilliant new flag ahead of their trip to the Emirates for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Liverpool fans are known for their quick wit and fanatical support of their team and this group of supporters have certainly delivered with their newest flag.

Plenty of rival teams suggested that our game with Arsenal in the first-leg of the semi-final shouldn’t have been postponed after it was reported that many of the Covid-19 cases the shut down the AXA Traning Centre, were false positives.

The irony of Arsenal then needing their most recent game called off due to similar reasons was not lost of many of our fans either and that has inspired some to create a new flag.

Given the seeming nationwide distrust and anger at our supposed advantage of a delayed game and losing our home advantage, the simple message of ‘Up the false positive Reds‘ has been printed onto a classic red banner.

The best way to anger others even more is by joining in their joke they’re trying to use against us and that is exactly what this group of supporters have done, with this fantastically timed display of wit.

We can’t wait to see it in the away end tonight and hope it can reach as many bitter rivals as possible.

You can view the image of the flag via @KieLFC_:

Flag ready for the emirates pic.twitter.com/oA6Y9ESazl — Kie (@KieLFC_) January 19, 2022

