(Image) Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured with viral TikTok Scouse rapper Hazey

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been pictured with viral TikTok Scouse rapper Hazey, who has nearly 1.8 million views on his newest song that came out this week.

The local musician has taken the internet by storm with his song ‘Packs and Potions’ which features references to several footballers including Timo Werner, Sami Khedira, Sergio Aguero, Andrea Pirlo and of course our No.66.

Being from the same city, it was clearly a big moment for both of them to meet up, especially after the rapper filmed his music video in a full Liverpool tracksuit and in front of the mural in Anfield of our right-back.

READ MORE: Pep Lijnders provides injury updates on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi in pre-Arsenal press conference

When a snippet of the video was uploaded to Hazey’s Instagram, our defender commented ‘Come onnn 🔥 putting the city on the map 🙌🏽’.

The lyric within the song started the link between the two as it states: ‘And when they need more, I’m right back like I’m Trent‘.

You can watch the full music video on YouTube:

You can view the picture of Alexander-Arnold via @hazey.141 on Instagram:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!