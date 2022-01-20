Jamie Carragher labels Trent Alexander-Arnold the ‘best right back in the world’ after his Arsenal performance

Jamie Carragher has labelled Trent Alexander-Arnold as the ‘best right back in the world’ after his dominant Emirates performance to help Liverpool get to Wembley.

Two assists on an evening that mean it’s now 14 assists this season for our No.66, his passing ability and range is just ridiculous and deserves appreciation.

Our former defender was full of praise for our current right-back in the two tweets he sent out about the fellow Scouser.

First, Carra wrote: ‘Another goal for Jota & another assist for the best right back in the world! #ARSLIV’.

Then: ‘Brilliant performance from @LFC No Salah or Mane so you have to be better defensively, 3 big clean sheets in those games. Also @TrentAA will be in the world 11 I pick tomorrow night on #FNF #ARSLIV’.

You can’t say he’s wrong, especially with the attacking numbers that the 23-year-old is repeatedly recording week in, week out.

We’re very lucky to have him and his performance against Arsenal was a perfect example of his brilliance.

You can view the tweets about Alexander-Arnold via Carragher’s Twitter page:

Another goal for Jota & another assist for the best right back in the world! #ARSLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 20, 2022

Brilliant performance from @LFC No Salah or Mane so you have to be better defensively, 3 big clean sheets in those games. Also @TrentAA will be in the world 11 I pick tomorrow night on #FNF #ARSLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 20, 2022

