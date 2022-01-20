Jamie Carragher nominated for British Diversity Award in honour of his selfless charity work

Jamie Carragher has been nominated for a British Diversity Award, an award that celebrates those championing diversity across the UK.

Our former defender has been nominated in the category of ‘Media champion in the public eye‘, alongside Cerrie Burnell, Denise Welch, John Bishop, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Marcus Rashford, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Tom Daley.

The 43-year-old has been celebrated for his work in highlighting issues such as Football For Change, the Oliver King Foundation and his own charity the 23 Foundation.

His work away from the cameras is so often selfless and not too often reported but this is a great opportunity for the Bootle-born pundit to be recognised for his charity work.

Much like everyone else he has been nominated alongside, our former No.23 wouldn’t be doing this work for awards and public thanks but it illustrates just how much he does for other people.

Well done to everyone involved and no matter who picks up the accolade, the real winners are those who have been helped by the selfless work of others.

