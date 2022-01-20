‘Jumping into the final like’ – Bobby Firmino delighted to help Liverpool reach Wembley with 2-0 Emirates victory

Bobby Firmino was quick to share his happiness at helping Liverpool book their place in the 2022 Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Our No.9 was part of a front line that continuously pressed the Arsenal defence and he certainly helped Jurgen Klopp’s side going forward and winning the ball back.

Following the long wait before Diogo Jota’s second goal was adjudged to be onside, the former Hoffenheim man unleashed his trademark karate kick celebration and then jumped onto his Instagram account.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher labels Trent Alexander-Arnold the ‘best right back in the world’ after his Arsenal performance

The 30-year-old said: ‘Jumping into the final like… 🔥🥶🔥 well done the boys 🙏🏻💪🏼🤍 #YnwA❤️’.

The way all the lads ran to the travelling Kop after the second goal was announced as onside was brilliant and it shows how much reaching a final means to the whole squad.

Plenty of games between now and the final but all eyes will be on the end of February to see if we can clinch more silverware.

You can see the post via Firmino’s Instagram page:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!