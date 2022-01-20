Kaide Gordon shares hilarious forfeit he took part in after losing player & staff quiz

Kaide Gordon admitted that he and some fellow Liverpool players and members of staff were forced to do a dance routine as a forfeit for finishing in last place in a team quiz.

The former Derby County starlet had been involved in the club’s training camps in Austria and France in pre-season, acknowledging its importance in helping him bond with his teammates.

“Yes, I know… I know. We lost in the quiz, so I had to do a dance with some of the other players and staff,” the teenager told Liverpool’s official website. “It wasn’t too bad, to be fair. We all just got on with it and just did it. We just thought we’d just go for it – we lost, so we might as well just go for it.”

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the attacker as he started and scored in the 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town and came close to adding another goal to his statsheet in the English top-flight against Brentford.

At only 17 years of age, it’s a set of hugely impressive accomplishments, though we won’t be looking to burden his young shoulders with too much pressure at this early stage.

Having supportive teammates and staff continuing to encourage him, of course, will be of huge benefit to his development in Merseyside as he aims to have a long career with us.

We’ll be looking forward to observing Gordon reach his full potential at Anfield and hopefully add more first-team minutes to his locker in the coming months.

