Liverpool sent chief scout to watch teenage wonderkid who Reds are ‘stepping up their pursuit’ for, says Pete O’Rourke

Liverpool reportedly sent chief scout, Barry Hunter, to watch Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho during the Championship outfit’s 6-2 victory over Bristol City, in which the 19-year-old got on the scoresheet.

This comes from Pete O’Rourke’s tweet, with the reporter establishing the latest on the Reds’ reported pursuit of the teenager.

Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Fulham star Fabio Carvalho after chief scout Barry Hunter watched him in action last weekend against Bristol City. #LFC #FFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 20, 2022

The Merseysiders are said to be in the market for a new midfielder and forward, with a young talent likely to be the priority for the recruitment team.

READ MORE: Liverpool reportedly requested first Arsenal postponement before knowing results of additional COVID-19 testing in Athletic report

Being set to turn 20 in August, it would put the Englishman neatly within the 20-24 age range favoured by, then, Julian Ward and Co., as we look to lower the average age profile in the middle of the park.

The loss of James Milner in the summer, presuming that the club avoid tacking on another year on top of the former Manchester City star’s expiring terms, will certainly help in that regard.

However, the general impression is that we will be short on midfield numbers with the 36-year-old’s exit exacerbating Gini Wijnaldum’s the summer before.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!