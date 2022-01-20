Liverpool team news confirmed: Kaide Gordon starts as several changes made from Brentford win

Liverpool have it all to play for at the Emirates in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal outfit following a goalless stalemate at L4.

There was some concern around the tie going ahead with the Gunners enduring some ongoing selection concerns following the postponement of the north London derby, though it would appear that the fixture is set to go ahead.

The Reds have one major absence from the weekend’s 3-0 win over Brentford in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the 28-year-old having suffered an injury in the game and is now set to be out of action until at least the weekend.

Ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk partners Joel Matip in the heart of the backline.

In midfield, Jurgen Klopp has given the nod to skipper Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Curtis Jones – the latter retaining his place following a solid outing at Anfield.

Up top, Kaide Gordon and Bobby Firmino slot back in – with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both out playing in the AFCON tournament – alongside Diogo Jota.

