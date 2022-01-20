Mo Salah’s agent sends cryptic tweet as contract negotiations rumble on

Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has created a few more headlines as he posted a new cryptic tweet of himself and our No.11.

The post has no words but features an image of himself and the Egyptian King together in what looks like Melwood, whilst he is on his phone behind our man laughing at the table.

The 29-year-old is adorned in a Liverpool training shirt but given the New Balance design, it illustrates that the image is not a recent one of the pair.

With the man we signed from Roma in 2017 being away on international duty, very few fans expected anything to happen this month but whether this should raise or lower hopes is uncertain.

We all know the job of an agent is to drum up the support and popularity of their player but when you have the world’s best, is this really necessary?

It’s very unclear what message the agent is trying to send out here and we’re scratching our heads as much as you on this one!

You can view the tweet via @RamyCol:

