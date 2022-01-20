Mo Salah’s agent sends cryptic tweet as contract negotiations rumble on

Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has created a few more headlines as he posted a new cryptic tweet of himself and our No.11.
The post has no words but features an image of himself and the Egyptian King together in what looks like Melwood, whilst he is on his phone behind our man laughing at the table.
The 29-year-old is adorned in a Liverpool training shirt but given the New Balance design, it illustrates that the image is not a recent one of the pair.
READ MORE: Jamie Carragher nominated for British Diversity Award in honour of his selfless charity work
With the man we signed from Roma in 2017 being away on international duty, very few fans expected anything to happen this month but whether this should raise or lower hopes is uncertain.
We all know the job of an agent is to drum up the support and popularity of their player but when you have the world’s best, is this really necessary?
It’s very unclear what message the agent is trying to send out here and we’re scratching our heads as much as you on this one!
You can view the tweet via @RamyCol:
— Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) January 20, 2022
#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!
Sadly it looks like Mo is leaving. However, I can’t blame the club, you cannot pay him £400k a week and not expect van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson, Trent and Sadio to then want more. That would shatter perhaps the only advantage we currently have over the financially doped clubs, the togetherness in the squad. We are a team first and foremost, the “star” is the team
I’m now quite content to enjoy Mo while he is with us and will wave a sad but cheerful goodbye to him in the summer of 2023.
I’m sure someone somewhere will pay Mo what he is asking for but I’ll bet the football won’t be as fun or exciting for him anymore. Good luck Egyptian King, it’s been wonderful singing your song and defending you against the doubters and trolls. YNWA.