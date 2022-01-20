‘Outstanding’ – Jurgen Klopp lauds one Arsenal star whose name ‘everyone should remember’ after Carabao Cup semi-final clash

Jurgen Klopp was keen post-match to lavish Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli with praise following Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, as relayed on Twitter by Sky Sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta’s men were vanquished courtesy of a goal in both halves for Diogo Jota, despite the Londoners threatening to capitalise on their momentum throughout the tie, though the Brazilian was by far and out their most potent threat.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “Martinelli, by the way, everyone should remember that name. He’s an outstanding player”. ✨🇧🇷 #AFC @afcstuff pic.twitter.com/sP8r9FZNrf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2022

The Reds’ efficiency, however, proved too much for their opponents on the night, with the Merseysiders booking their place in Wembley against Chelsea.

READ MORE: (Photo) Mo Salah shares Instagram reaction during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal

Due credit absolutely has to be given to the quality of performance on offer from the 20-year-old who was an absolute handful on the right flank.

With a contract set to expire in two years time come the summer window, the north London-based outfit will want to take great care to ensure that such a talent isn’t snatched out of their hands in the relatively near future.

The club does have an option for a further year, however, though we could certainly foresee rivals domestically and beyond eyeing up the No.35 should a potential exit be on the cards.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!