Plettenberg shares when Liverpool will enter into talks with Firmino as Sky Sports journalist weighs in on Barcelona rumours

Bobby Firmino is set to enter into talks over his Liverpool future ‘in the next months’.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, with the links to Barcelona being disputed.

Update #Firmino: He will decide for himself whether he will stay at #LFC or not. Talks about his future will take place in the next months, not now. The club doesn't want to scare him away. His relation to Klopp is still perfect. The rumours about #Barca are not hot. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2022

The Brazilian’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023 – alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane – raising questions around the future of the Merseysiders’ forward line.

The No.9 gave a perfect demonstration of his pure selflessness in the famous red shirt in the 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League, setting up Taki Minamino despite being close to goal having won back the ball.

As one of our most important players – certainly critical, if one were to ask Jurgen Klopp and our coaching staff – finding a replacement to fulfill the former Hoffenheim hitman’s exact role will be a far from simple task.

Diogo Jota certainly appears to be the future of the front-three following his switch from Wolves, though our recruitment team will have quite the task on their hand should one of the likes of Mo Salah or Sadio Mane also be in contention to depart the club in the near future.

