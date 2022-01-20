‘Really struggling’ – Some Liverpool fans are far from pleased with 30-year-old’s first-half performance against Arsenal

Liverpool began the first-half of their Carabao Cup encounter with Arsenal efficiently via a scuffed effort from Diogo Jota, though it had been a far from convincing overall team performance.

With the likes of Gabriel Martinelli causing havoc down the right-flank, many a Reds fan online jumped onto Twitter to share their frustrations with Joel Matip’s performance in the first 45.

The Cameroonian could certainly be accused of some sloppy play in the Merseysiders semi-final second leg meeting with Mikel Arteta’s men, with Fabinho excellent in supporting the backline with any danger.

It will leave Jurgen Klopp with some difficult decisions to make as he hopes to ensure we have a solid base to work from at the Emirates Stadium, with a goal lead an extremely fragile position to be in.

It’s possible the 30-year-old just needs a pep talk from the German to reset and approach the second-half with renewed vigour, though it certainly wouldn’t be beyond the former Mainz boss to make a ruthless call and swap out for the former Schalke centre-half for one of Ibrahima Konate or Joe Gomez.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

He can go off with matip — paul macready (@duklaprm) January 20, 2022

Grown into the game, but still sloppy in patches. Matip really struggling. Fabinho being bypassed too often and too easily on the counter. — Séamus Leonard (@seamusleonard) January 20, 2022

Konate for matip and milner for hendo — AB (@Ghostakhount) January 20, 2022

Take your pick, Trent not been great, Matip very nervy, even VVD looks off it. Jones best player by a distance so far — Steve Holland (@bebingtondutch) January 20, 2022

Gomez on for matip — ~🇭🇷 (@joeGomezszn) January 20, 2022

