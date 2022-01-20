‘That’s Harvey’ – Lijnders’ issues exciting Elliott update as Liverpool teenager makes full team training return

Pep Lijnders expressed his delight at the manner of Harvey Elliott’s return to full team training ahead of Liverpool’s cup trip to the English capital.

This update comes courtesy of Athletic journalist, James Pearce, who cited the Dutchman during his pre-Arsenal press conference.

Lijnders on Elliott: "He didn't lose his football brain during the time he was off! Some players don't knock on the door, they run through it and that's Harvey. Now he needs to get 'team fit'. We're just really happy he's back with us." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 19, 2022

It’s highly unlikely that the teenager will have arrived back in time for the Reds’ upcoming Carabao Cup visit to the Emirates Stadium for a pivotal second leg meeting in the semi-final of the competition.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool chief executive, Peter Robinson, dies at the age of 86

Regardless, it very much appears that the 18-year-old has arrived ahead of schedule, which is a truly remarkable feat in light of the injury he sustained during our 3-0 victory over Leeds United back in September.

With a creative outlet in Thiago Alcantara remaining sidelined by injury and, according to Jurgen Klopp’s No.2, likely to remain as such until after the international break, having the No.67 back in action could be incredibly valuable for us.

The return of Curtis Jones to the squad has marked a boost in creativity from the middle of the park, though we’re also excited to witness the resumption of the exciting combinations on display at the start of the season between Elliott, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold down the right flank.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!