These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing as Kaide Gordon starts against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp was responsible for creating a furor online after Liverpool posted their teamsheet with Kaide Gordon starting up top alongside Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota.

It’s a huge show of faith in the 17-year-old after posting some commendable performances on the pitch for the senior team of late, notably grabbing the equalising goal in the Reds’ 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

Coming up against Premier League opposition in Arsenal, however, it will be quite a different challenge for the teenager to prove his credentials.

With Taki Minamino available for selection, of course, this was hardly a decision governed by necessity and there can be no questioning the confidence Klopp will have in the highly-rated, ex-Derby starlet.

Considering how Harvey Elliott made the jump up to the senior side for us at the age of 18, it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for Gordon to establish himself as an option in the squad if he can continue to demonstrate his potential on the pitch.

Being an integral presence in a semi-final game, with it all to play for ahead of a Wembley final meeting with Chelsea, is certainly a good place to start in that regard.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

