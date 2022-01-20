Tottenham’s £15m bid for reported Liverpool target rejected – BBC Sport

Tottenham have reportedly had a £15m bid for Liverpool-linked Adama Traore turned down by Wolves.

This comes from BBC Sport, with the reputable broadcaster claiming that Antonio Conte has designs to utilise the Spaniard in a similar manner to how Victor Moses was deployed (as a wing-back) during his Chelsea days.

The Reds were said to remain interested in the La Masia graduate, with Jurgen Klopp known to be a fan of the attacker.

READ MORE: These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing as Kaide Gordon starts against Arsenal

Given that Bruno Lage’s men paid more to acquire the wide man from Middlesborough back in the summer of 2018, their reluctance to accept such a meagre offer is certainly understandable.

Of course, with a contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, the West Midlands-based outfit risk being forced to sell the 25-year-old for a cut-price fee in order to avoid a significant drop in value come the next January transfer window.

As far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, we can’t see Liverpool helping Wolves out with a bidding war at this stage in the campaign and we’d highly doubt that Traore’s high up on the prospective shortlist for the summer window.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!