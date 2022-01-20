(Video) Arteta shares Arsenal excuses after Gunners misfire against Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final

(Video) Arteta shares Arsenal excuses after Gunners misfire against Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final

Mikel Arteta highlighted his outfit’s struggles with player availability ahead of Arsenal’s meeting with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, nothing that ‘five or six players’ hadn’t trained.

Liverpool came out on top despite some periods where momentum swung heavily in the Gunners’ favour, with Diogo Jota clinical when presented with clear goalscoring opportunities.

The result sees Jurgen Klopp’s men through to the final at Wembley where Chelsea await.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Viaplay:

