(Video) Arteta shares Arsenal excuses after Gunners misfire against Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final

Mikel Arteta highlighted his outfit’s struggles with player availability ahead of Arsenal’s meeting with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, nothing that ‘five or six players’ hadn’t trained.

Liverpool came out on top despite some periods where momentum swung heavily in the Gunners’ favour, with Diogo Jota clinical when presented with clear goalscoring opportunities.

The result sees Jurgen Klopp’s men through to the final at Wembley where Chelsea await.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Viaplay:

ARTETA: – When we had Liverpool where we had them for the periods that we had, you have to make it count. We didn't, and we came up short. (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/5WViZ2yUbh — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) January 20, 2022