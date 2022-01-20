(Video) Bobby Firmino and Fabinho show their samba skills with some effortlessly brilliant passes

Fabinho and Bobby Firmino were recorded displaying some of their renowned Brazilian flair during the most recent training session.

The duo clearly have a strong bond off the pitch, something that was discussed by our No.3 in a recent YouTube video for the club, and their relationship on it is just as good.

Following some intense rondos with the rest of the team, during a session that saw the return of Harvey Elliott, everyone broke off for some more light hearted passing.

The bond between our No.9 and the man signed from Monaco in 2018 was clear, as they kept the ball aloft with class and ease in what is a real joy to watch.

Some may believe that the 28-year-old defensive midfielder may not have the same level of skill as our technically gifted forward but he certainly gave the former Hoffenheim man a run for his money.

It’s easy to forget just how good all these lads are at football but when you watch things like this, it illustrates it so well.

You can view the keepy-ups between Fabinho and Firmino (at 5:00) courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

