(Video) Diogo Jota scores his second goal of the game after a long VAR check

Diogo Jota doubled Liverpool’s lead at the Emirates after he lifted the ball over Aaron Ramsdale to put Jurgen Klopp’s side two up.

That wasn’t the end of the drama though as the flag was raised and preceded a long VAR check for offside, it was adjudged to be on and then the Reds could celebrate again.

It was a great show of the relief and jubilation from all the team as they ran back from their own half to the other end of the pitch to celebrate with the fans as they could smell their next trip to Wembley.

Brilliant finish and great celebrations from the lads!

LIVERPOOL HAVE ONE FOOT IN THE FINAL! 🤯 Jota's excellent chip is originally given as offside until VAR rules that Gabriel was keeping him on!! pic.twitter.com/9EBVcSSnwT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 20, 2022