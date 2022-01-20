(Video) Joel Matip’s goal is ruled out for offside after it appeared he had put Liverpool ahead

Joel Matip had the ball in the back of the net and looked to have put Liverpool 1-0 up at the Emirates but it was ruled out for offside.

Andy Robertson took a long corner which found Fabinho relatively far from the goal, he looked to continuing his goal scoring form as the ball cannoned from his head toward the net.

Joel Matip stuck out a boot and directed the effort goal-wards and it looked as though he had finally got himself a goal, before the flag was raised.

It’s no fun unless he beats 10 players before scoring anyway!

You can watch the non-goal courtesy of beIN Sports (via @fwtryksss):