(Video) Kelleher appears to prevent early Arsenal goal with fingertip save from well-taken Lacazette free-kick

Caoimhin Kelleher showed off his credentials early on in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup encounter with Arsenal with a superb save from an Arsenal free-kick.

On a first look, Alexandre Lacazette seemed to have struck the bar from a set piece, though on further review it would appear that the Irishman got some contact on the ball to lift the effort onto the bar and prevent a potential opening goal for the hosts.

The 23-year-old has been a superb option for Jurgen Klopp when called up upon in domestic cup competitions ahead of No.1 Alisson Becker.

