(Video) Liverpool fan notices Jota had attempted superb Arsenal goal in first leg clash

Diogo Jota was in inspired form against Arsenal in the semi-final meeting in the Carabao Cup between the Gunners and Liverpool, registering two goals to see the Merseysiders through to another Wembley final.

One supporter (u/WeeGazza1996) suggested that the Portuguese international had attempted to enact his superb lob in the second leg in the prior clash between the two Premier League outfits at Anfield, before being cut down by Granit Xhaka.

It certainly helped our chances that the North London side felt compelled to come out and stake their claim for a ticket to the final, with us capitalising when it counted whilst our opponents floundered despite enjoying notable periods of momentum.

You can catch the video below, courtesy of Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996 & Sky Sports: