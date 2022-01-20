(Video) Thomas Partey sent off for bad studs-up tackle on Fabinho to add to Arsenal misery

Thomas Partey added to his side’s misery in the second-half of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup visit to the Emirates Stadium with a poor challenge on Fabinho, earning a red card for his efforts.

The Ghanian, back available for the Gunners after his international side crashed out of the AFCON tournament at the group stages, lunged in for the ball with studs showing to catch the Brazilian.

There was only one call for the official to make with the midfielder already on a yellow for an earlier challenge on Neco Williams.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Welcome back to domestic football, Thomas Partey 🟥😳 pic.twitter.com/Koq8EYuY1i — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 20, 2022