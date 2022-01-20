(Video) Watch Firmino’s tasty flick in the buildup to Jota’s Emirates opener

Bobby Firmino played an integral part ahead of Diogo Jota’s opening goal at the Emirates Stadium for Liverpool.

Taking a ball from the backline, the Brazilian flicked the ball to a marauding Trent Alexander-Arnold whilst his back was turned and under pressure.

It’s a superb demonstration of the quality and creativity at the 30-year-old’s disposal, with the former Hoffenheim hitman remaining a key contributor on the pitch despite the absences of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

