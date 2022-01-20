(Video) Watch Firmino’s tasty flick in the buildup to Jota’s Emirates opener

Bobby Firmino played an integral part ahead of Diogo Jota’s opening goal at the Emirates Stadium for Liverpool.

Taking a ball from the backline, the Brazilian flicked the ball to a marauding Trent Alexander-Arnold whilst his back was turned and under pressure.

It’s a superb demonstration of the quality and creativity at the 30-year-old’s disposal, with the former Hoffenheim hitman remaining a key contributor on the pitch despite the absences of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

One little bit of ingenuity from Firmino and suddenly we’re breaking into oceans of space and we capitalise on it. Shows just how good we can be when we have players who show a bit of creativity and bravery in our build up 👍pic.twitter.com/5EwXgiudVf — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 20, 2022