(Video) Watch Liverpool-linked wonderkid score sensational overhead kick from outside of the box

Posted by
(Video) Watch Liverpool-linked wonderkid score sensational overhead kick from outside of the box

Liverpool have already started earning links to Brazilian wonderkid, Endrick de Sousa, from some parts of the media; links that will appear increasingly justified if the teenager can continue to deliver inspiring moments on the pitch.

One such snapshot of the 15-year-old’s early career was captured by a fan (@JPT5_), with the Palmeiras star finding the back of the net with a long-range bicycle kick.

It’s a tremendous bit of technique on offer from the highly-rated starlet and will certainly do no harm to his reputation locally and beyond for the watchful eyes of European-based scouts.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of sportv:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top