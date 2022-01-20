(Video) Watch Liverpool-linked wonderkid score sensational overhead kick from outside of the box

Liverpool have already started earning links to Brazilian wonderkid, Endrick de Sousa, from some parts of the media; links that will appear increasingly justified if the teenager can continue to deliver inspiring moments on the pitch.

One such snapshot of the 15-year-old’s early career was captured by a fan (@JPT5_), with the Palmeiras star finding the back of the net with a long-range bicycle kick.

It’s a tremendous bit of technique on offer from the highly-rated starlet and will certainly do no harm to his reputation locally and beyond for the watchful eyes of European-based scouts.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of sportv:

ENDRICK WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/0r6zPXN6yN — Jeroen (@JPT5_) January 19, 2022