(Video) “Wow, Diogo Jota on fire!” – Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for our two-goal Emirates hero

Jurgen Klopp faced the media after the game to discuss the events that saw Liverpool reach another Wembley final, focusing on Diogo Jota.

Our Portuguese forward stepped up when we really needed him as he scored two, on a night when Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s absence was really feared by many supporters.

One man who certainly appreciated our No.20’s role in the game was his manager and he was quick to comment on the form of his forward.

The 54-year-old said: “We scored two wonderful goals, I have to say: wow Diogo Jota on fire!”.

The man we signed from Wolves has 14 goals this season, now more than last season’s tally with plenty of this campaign to go, and has proven to be an absolute revelation for the Reds.

There’s still a few games to go before our attacking line-up will be back to its full compliment and so, let’s hope his form continues.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Jota (0:50) via Sky Sports Football on Twitter:

"Wow, Diogo Jota on fire!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9d8kgKUaKQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 20, 2022

