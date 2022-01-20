(Video) ‘Wow’ – Sky Sports commentators salivate over Liverpool-linked 17-goal hitman: ‘Can see him in the Premier League’

Dusan Vlahovic has been strongly linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent weeks, with English clubs said to be queueing up for the chance of signing the Serbian international – if reports are to be believed.

Having amassed 17 Serie A goals this term 21 appearances in the competition, it’s certainly not hard to see why there would be much in the way of interest.

Liverpool were one of the named outfits keeping an eye on the striker in the summer window (though are excluded among the parties mentioned by Sky Sports’ commentators) and it would hardly come as a surprise for the Reds to be keeping tabs still on the 21-year-old given the quality on show on a weekly basis.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣️ "And he's 21… 21! To be doing that at the moment in Serie A, wow." 🤩 The Transfer Talk team discuss #AFC transfer interest Dušan Valhović. 📺 Live now on SSN! pic.twitter.com/r33IHzKdgY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 20, 2022