Andy Robertson marks his 200th Liverpool appearance with a Wembley bound win at the Emirates

Andy Robertson had a brilliant game at the Emirates where he marked his 200th appearance by booking Liverpool a place in the final.

The Scot was flying up and down the wing and kept Bukayo Saka quiet all evening, there’s no doubt we are blessed to have two world class full-backs.

Being a landmark day too, our No.26 was quick to share his jubilant thoughts after the match on his Instagram account.

READ MORE: (Video) Naby Keita’s Atletico Madrid celebrations recreated in brilliant animation

The 27-year-old said: ‘200th appearance for this amazing club and WEMBLEY bound!! A good night 🙌❤️ #YNWA’.

We’ve had a couple of Community Shield matches but this is the first real final that many of our team will have been able to play in, at the national stadium.

Plenty of games before we go there but let’s hope they’re all fit and well by the end of February and that we can see Jordan Henderson lift the three-handled trophy aloft.

You can read Robertson’s comments via his Instagram account:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!